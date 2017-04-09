Stockholm attack: Suspect has ISIS sympathies

Story highlights Suspect from Uzbekistan had been refused Swedish residency

Second suspect arrested for alleged terror crimes through murder

Stockholm (CNN) A man arrested over a truck attack in Stockholm that killed four people had shown sympathies to extremist groups, including ISIS, Swedish police said Sunday.

An image of the suspect released by police.

Police also identified the four victims' nationalities -- two were Swedish, one British and one Belgian, while the prosecutor's office said a second arrest had been made.

The first suspect, a 39-year-old man from the central Asian nation of Uzbekistan, was known to intelligence services when he was arrested on Friday.

"We know he has shown sympathies to extreme groups, among them ISIS. We won't comment any further on that," national police spokesman Jonas Hysing said.

The suspect had applied for residency in Sweden in 2014 but his application was rejected in December last year, another police spokesman, Jan Evensson, told reporters.

