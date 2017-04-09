Breaking News

Stockholm attack: Suspect has ISIS sympathies

By Per Nyberg, Sarah Chiplin and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 9:40 AM ET, Sun April 9, 2017

Sweden: Man held on suspicion of terrorism
Sweden: Man held on suspicion of terrorism

Story highlights

  • Suspect from Uzbekistan had been refused Swedish residency
  • Second suspect arrested for alleged terror crimes through murder

Stockholm (CNN)A man arrested over a truck attack in Stockholm that killed four people had shown sympathies to extremist groups, including ISIS, Swedish police said Sunday.

An image of the suspect released by police.
An image of the suspect released by police.
Police also identified the four victims' nationalities -- two were Swedish, one British and one Belgian, while the prosecutor's office said a second arrest had been made.
The first suspect, a 39-year-old man from the central Asian nation of Uzbekistan, was known to intelligence services when he was arrested on Friday.
    "We know he has shown sympathies to extreme groups, among them ISIS. We won't comment any further on that," national police spokesman Jonas Hysing said.
    The suspect had applied for residency in Sweden in 2014 but his application was rejected in December last year, another police spokesman, Jan Evensson, told reporters.
    Surveillance video shows crowd flee from truck

    He was given four weeks to leave the country, and in February his case was handed to police to deport him.
    Karin Rosander, spokeswoman for Sweden's prosecutors office, said that the second person arrested was "suspected of terror crimes through murder."
    "He is suspected on reasonable grounds, which is the lower degree of suspicion. The other individual is suspected with probable cause, the higher degree of suspicion," she said.
    A beer truck plowed into a department store in the center of Sweden's capital on Friday, sending crowds running in a panic. In addition to the four killed, 15 people were injured, four of them critically, Stockholm County Council said earlier.
    Sweden has stepped up its security, with approximately 100 police officers deployed from across the country to assist in Stockholm. National counter-terrorism, bomb and air assets are also providing support.
    The incident comes on the heels of several similar attacks in Europe -- a man rammed his car into a crowd in London near Parliament in March, killing five people. In December, a large truck plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12. And on France's Bastille Day last July, at least 85 people were killed when another large truck mowed down a crowd celebrating the day.
    Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven visits the scene of the attack on Saturday, April 8. On Friday, a truck crashed in front of a Stockholm department store, killing four people and injuring more than a dozen others.
    Photos: Truck rams pedestrians in Swedish capital
    Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven visits the scene of the attack on Saturday, April 8. On Friday, a truck crashed in front of a Stockholm department store, killing four people and injuring more than a dozen others.
    The scene of the attack in Stockholm.
    The scene of the attack in Stockholm.
    A woman cries after placing flowers at a makeshift memorial outside an Ahlens department store in Stockholm, the site of the attack.
    A woman cries after placing flowers at a makeshift memorial outside an Ahlens department store in Stockholm, the site of the attack.
    A police officer stands guard at the attack site.
    A police officer stands guard at the attack site.
    A woman tosses a flower onto the memorial near the attack site in central Stockholm.
    A woman tosses a flower onto the memorial near the attack site in central Stockholm.
    Emergency services work at the scene in Stockholm, where a truck was driven into pedestrians on Friday. "Everything indicates this is a terror attack," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters.
    Emergency services work at the scene in Stockholm, where a truck was driven into pedestrians on Friday. "Everything indicates this is a terror attack," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters.
    A medical responder moves through the scene of the attack. Stockholm police made an arrest in connection with the incident, police spokesman Lars Bystrom told CNN.
    A medical responder moves through the scene of the attack. Stockholm police made an arrest in connection with the incident, police spokesman Lars Bystrom told CNN.
    Police respond to the scene of the attack.
    Police respond to the scene of the attack.
    A couple embrace after the incident.
    A couple embrace after the incident.
    People check on an injured person.
    People check on an injured person.
    Police officers secure the area outside the Stockholm Central train station. Parliament and the Stockholm subway were placed on lockdown.
    Police officers secure the area outside the Stockholm Central train station. Parliament and the Stockholm subway were placed on lockdown.
    An injured person is put in an ambulance.
    An injured person is put in an ambulance.
    A police officer stands guard near the scene of the attack.
    A police officer stands guard near the scene of the attack.
    Onlookers at the scene were stunned and distraught.
    Onlookers at the scene were stunned and distraught.
    Local media reported that the truck was hijacked as it made a delivery nearby. Eyewitnesses said it barreled down Drottninggatan (Queen Street) before it crashed into the front of a department store.
    Local media reported that the truck was hijacked as it made a delivery nearby. Eyewitnesses said it barreled down Drottninggatan (Queen Street) before it crashed into the front of a department store.
    Security services launched an investigation into who was involved in carrying out the attack.
    Security services launched an investigation into who was involved in carrying out the attack.
    Swedish police said Saturday that they had found a "device" in the truck that they were investigating.
    "Whether this was a classic bomb or some sort of flammable device is now a matter for our analysis," Swedish Police Chief Dan Eliasson said.
    Sweden truck attack: What happened

    Sweden's public broadcaster SVT had reported that a bag of undetonated explosives was found inside the truck, which was stolen minutes before the attack as it made a delivery at a restaurant. The attacker apparently suffered burns caused by the explosives, which did not detonate properly, SVT said.
    A manhunt was launched immediately after the attack. The suspect was detained Friday in Marsta, a town about 30 minutes' drive north of Stockholm near the city's main international airport.

    'This will change things'

    People placed flowers on a Swedish flag in a show of solidarity after the attack.
    People placed flowers on a Swedish flag in a show of solidarity after the attack.
    Thousand of people gathered at Stockholm's Sergel Square on Sunday to remember the victims. The organizers called on people to put their political views and differences aside, and come together in a show of unity.
    Attendees laid flowers on a large Swedish flag placed down the square's steps, while a woman in an Islamic headscarf was seen smiling with police guarding the ceremony, as she handed them flowers.
    A woman in an Islamic headscarf hands flowers to police at a vigil Sunday after the Stockholm truck attack.
    A woman in an Islamic headscarf hands flowers to police at a vigil Sunday after the Stockholm truck attack.
    "Sweden is united," said Stockholm resident Olsa Ekermann.
    "This will change things though. People are more alert, and earlier I heard an ambulance, and everyone looked afraid like something was happening."

    CNN's Laura Smith-Spark, Mariano Castillo and Larry register contributed to this report.