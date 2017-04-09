Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump meets his supporters on 'SNL'

(CNN) "Saturday Night Live" returned after weeks away and opened with Alec Baldwin's President Donald Trump taking time to visit his supporters.

"We all love Trump, don't we? We do. We do," Baldwin's commander-in-chief said. "I just had an amazing week, folks. I met with leaders from China, Egypt, and Jordan. Gorsuch was confirmed, the media is saying nice things and nobody is talking about Russia. Wow, what a difference 59 Tomahawk missiles can make."

Baldwin's Trump then began to ask those in the crowd if they liked that he "bombed Syria."

Most of the supporters were happy about the strike but wanted to talk to the President about issues that impacted them, like jobs.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure you all work in coal for the rest of your lives," Baldwin's Trump told one miner. "In Trump's America, men work in two places: Coal mines and Goldman Sachs."

Read More