CNN 10 - April 10, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 10, 2017

Leading off the week's news on CNN 10: terrorist attacks in northern Africa and northern Europe. We're explaining the reasons for and responses to a U.S. airstrike on a Syrian airbase. And we're showing you how a CNN Hero is helping students with hearing loss and bringing joy to their lives and loved ones.

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10