Story highlights "Unprecedented" severe weather has grounded thousands of flights

Another 120 Delta flights were canceled Sunday

(CNN) Delta Air Lines, trying to get back to normal after thunderstorms wreaked havoc on flight schedules, had to scrub about 120 more flights Sunday.

"The operation continues to stabilize ... as things normalize," said Michael Thomas, a spokesman for the No. 2 US airline.

Delta had canceled around 3,275 flights through Saturday after powerful mid-week storms stranded and frustrated passengers during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West called the storms that pounded Atlanta "unprecedented" and acknowledged the recovery effort could have been better.

The severe weather battered the mid-Atlantic region, the Northeast and Georgia, causing tornado-like conditions around Delta's hub, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, through which 60% of its 1,250-aircraft fleet passes each day.

Read More