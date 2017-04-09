Indian anchor learns husband died in story she's reporting

Story highlights Harshad Kawade was killed in a two-vehicle accident in northeast India

(CNN) Supreet Kaur was anchoring the IBC24 news program Saturday morning when word broke of a deadly accident in northeast India.

She told the audience about the details -- three people had died and two were injured when an SUV and truck collided in Pithaura.

While she listened to a reporter giving more details about the tragedy over the phone, Kaur began to think that her husband, who she knew was in the area in a similar vehicle, might have been one of the victims.

But her demeanor never changed and the senior anchor, who has been with IBC24 for its entire nine-year history, kept reporting even as images of the vehicle and blurred photos of victims appeared on the screen.

"She was doing her job, and she kept on doing it with composure and without showing her emotions on air," IBC24 editor in chief Ravi Kant Mittal said.

