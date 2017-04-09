Breaking News

Somalia bombing kills at least 17

By Omar Nor and Jamie Gray, CNN

Updated 1:51 PM ET, Sun April 9, 2017

A soldier stands guard in the street after a suicide car attack near the defense ministry in Mogadishu, Somalia, on April 9, 2017. Somali police said the attack was an attempt to assassinate the country's military chief, Ahmed Mohamed Irfid.
A soldier stands guard in the street after a suicide car attack near the defense ministry in Mogadishu, Somalia, on April 9, 2017. Somali police said the attack was an attempt to assassinate the country's military chief, Ahmed Mohamed Irfid.
A body is carried from the scene of the attack.
A body is carried from the scene of the attack.
A transmission lies on the ground near the scene of the bombing.
A transmission lies on the ground near the scene of the bombing.
graphic warning - multiple images
The body of a bombing victim lies in front of a building that was damaged in the attack.
The body of a bombing victim lies in front of a building that was damaged in the attack.
Soldiers in a truck pass by the covered body of a bomb attack victim.
Soldiers in a truck pass by the covered body of a bomb attack victim.
A Somali soldier stands by the wreckage of a minibus that was destroyed by the car bomb.
A Somali soldier stands by the wreckage of a minibus that was destroyed by the car bomb.
  Attack was attempt to assassinate new military chief, police said
  Terror group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility

(CNN)A suicide car bombing Sunday in the Somali capital Mogadishu killed at least 17 people, Somali police said.

Terror group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility through a statement on Andalus Radio, its main radio channel.
Police Capt. Osman Mohamed said the attack was an attempt to assassinate the new Somali military chief, Gen. Ahmed Mohamed Irfid.
    Somalia is divided into three regions, with its capital of Mogadishu.
    Somalia is divided into three regions, with its capital of Mogadishu.
    The attack happened on a busy street between the military academy and the ministry of defense headquarters.
    The bomber tried to drive into a convoy carrying Irfid, but missed and rammed into a minibus carrying passengers, police said.
    Irfid, who was appointed just three days ago by Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo in a major security shake-up, escaped unharmed. Ambulance driver Ahmed Hussein told CNN that some of the injured died on their way to hospital.
    Al-Shabaab aims to make Somalia a fundamentalist Islamic state, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. It has been blamed for fatal attacks inside the country and abroad.