Somalia bombing kills at least 15

Story highlights Attack was attempt assassinate new military chief, official says

Al Shabaab claimed responsibility

(CNN) A suicide car bombing Sunday in the Somali capital Mogadishu killed at least 15 people, Somali police told CNN.

Police Capt. Osman Mohamed said the attack was an assassination attempt against the new Somali military chief, Ahmed Mohamed Irfid.

Somalia is divided into three regions, with its capital of Mogadishu.

The attack happened on a busy street between the military academy and the ministry of defense headquarters.

The bomber tried to drive into a convoy carrying Irfid, but missed and rammed into a minibus carrying passengers.

Irfid, who was appointed just three days ago by Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo in a major security shake-up, escaped unharmed. Ambulance driver Ahmed Hussein told CNN that some of the injured died on their way to hospital.

Read More