(CNN) Five children were injured when a strong wind picked up two bounce houses at a church carnival in South Carolina on Saturday, sending one of the inflatables into a tree and the other into a power line, authorities said.

The children were taken to a hospital but their condition was not known Saturday night.

Brandon Robinson said he and his wife took their children to the fair. His children were in line for a inflatable jump 'n slide when the wind suddenly picked up.

"As I turned to my left I saw the first (bounce house) pick up about 10, 15 feet into the air," he told CNN. "I didn't see any kids fall out, but it came slamming right back down to the ground.

"About 10 seconds after that one picked up, the one right next to it just slung about 25 to 30 feet up in the air, got caught by the power lines, and hung there about 10 or 15 seconds."

