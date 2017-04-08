Story highlights "A gust of wind came by and picked both up," deputy says

(CNN) Five children were injured when a strong wind picked up two bounce houses at a church carnival in South Carolina on Saturday, sending one of the inflatables into a tree and the other into a power line, authorities said.

The children were taken to a hospital but their condition was not known Saturday night.

Sgt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened about 2 p.m. at Springwell Church in Taylors, in the northwest part of the state.

"A gust of wind came by and picked both up," he said.

Elvis German said he was working nearby and his children saw the bounce house take flight. "My kids yelled at me and said 'Look, Daddy,' and I saw the bouncy house caught up in the power lines. It was like 20 feet up in the air."