Airbnb bans host who made racist remark, referenced Trump

Story highlights "One word says it all. Asian," an Airbnb host wrote to an Asian renter

Airbnb said the incident was "abhorrent and unacceptable"

(CNN) Airbnb said it has permanently banned a host who, while canceling a reservation, made a racist remark and referenced President Donald Trump.

Dyne Suh said she had reserved an Airbnb rental in Big Bear on February 17, and had clarified with the host that she could bring two extra friends to the reservation, she told CNN affiliate KTLA

But when she messaged the host to double-check that was still OK shortly before arriving, the host accused her of being a "con artist" and canceled the reservation, according to KTLA.

"I wouldn't rent to u if u were the last person on earth," the host wrote to Suh. "One word says it all. Asian."

Suh, who said she was an American citizen, responded that she would report the host to Airbnb for being racist.

