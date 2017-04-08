Delta meltdown: Pilots are on hold, too

Story highlights Delta pilot: "The crews don't know what flight to do next"

Delta has had to call in additional staff to get its operations back on track

(CNN) You might not be the only one on hold with Delta Air Lines this weekend. Their pilots are, too.

Delta was still recovering this weekend after canceling more than 3,200 flights in the wake of violent storms that battered its main hub in Atlanta.

But it's not just passengers who have to wait on the phone. Delta's pilots and flight attendants, who have tightly regulated work schedules, have been on hold with their own internal schedulers as well, said one Delta pilot.

"The crews don't know what flight to do next, whether to go to the hotel, or fly to another city without the changes being made in the computer," said the pilot, who asked not to be identified because he's not authorized to speak. "And they can't get through on the phones to find out, or even tell someone where they are."

The airline has an automated roll call system to report when crews are out of place.

