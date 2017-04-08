Wonder horse Winx takes winning streak to 17

Story highlights Winx wins 17th straight race

Posts 12th Group 1 victory

Chasing Black Caviar's 25-win record

(CNN) She could be nicknamed "nobody," as in "nobody's perfect," given her latest all-powerful victory.

Wonder horse Winx pushed her winning streak to 17 with victory in the Group 1 $4 million Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick in Sydney to confirm her status as a once-in-a-generation talent.

Jockey Hugh Bowman's mount beat Hartnell by five-and-a-quarter lengths, with Sense of Occasion a neck away in third, to claim her 12th Group 1 triumph.

Winx trails only Black Caviar (25 wins), Gloaming and Desert Gold (19) and Ajax (18) for the longest winning streaks in Australian racing.

"What a supreme athlete she is and what an honor it is to just be a part of her career," Bowman told reporters.

Read More