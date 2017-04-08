Wonder horse Winx takes winning streak to 17

Breaking News

UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (C-R) celebrates with Jockey William Buick (C-L) and horse Jach Hobbs (C) after they won the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic at the Dubai World Cup in the Meydan Racecourse on March 25, 2017 in Dubai. / AFP PHOTO / Abdulqader AL-ANI (Photo credit should read ABDULQADER AL-ANI/AFP/Getty Images)
Story highlights

  • Winx wins 17th straight race
  • Posts 12th Group 1 victory
  • Chasing Black Caviar's 25-win record

(CNN)She could be nicknamed "nobody," as in "nobody's perfect," given her latest all-powerful victory.

Wonder horse Winx pushed her winning streak to 17 with victory in the Group 1 $4 million Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick in Sydney to confirm her status as a once-in-a-generation talent.
Jockey Hugh Bowman's mount beat Hartnell by five-and-a-quarter lengths, with Sense of Occasion a neck away in third, to claim her 12th Group 1 triumph.
    Winx trails only Black Caviar (25 wins), Gloaming and Desert Gold (19) and Ajax (18) for the longest winning streaks in Australian racing.
    "What a supreme athlete she is and what an honor it is to just be a part of her career," Bowman told reporters.
    Trainer Chris Waller said: "She's had a perfect preparation, pretty much. She makes everything look perfect really, though. She makes me look like a genius.
    "It should all be about Winx. Everywhere she goes people follow her and it's very heart warming.
    "It's just a big relief for the day to be finally here and to have the job done. It's indescribable really. We take it as it comes. She's doing great things."
    Such is her superstar status, Winx brought 26,801 racegoers to Randwick Saturday, eclipsing the 25,535 who came to see Black Caviar win her 25th and final race in 2013.