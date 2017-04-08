Breaking News

Tillerson, Russia's foreign minister discuss Syria strike

  • Lavrov said the strike creates additional threats to regional and global security
  • He also said the allegations of chemical weapons used by the Syrian military "do not correspond to reality"

(CNN)Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday about the situation in Syria following Thursday's strikes on a Syrian air base, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on its official Facebook page.

The conversation was initiated by the American side, the statement said.
"Lavrov stressed that an attack on a country whose government is fighting terrorism only plays into the hands of extremists [and] creates additional threats to regional and global security," it said.
    Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that Lavrov emphasized that the allegations of chemical weapons used by the Syrian military Tuesday "do not correspond to reality" and called for a "thorough and impartial" investigation into the incident.
    The two officials agreed to continue the discussion about Syria in person, the statement said. Tillerson is due to meet Lavrov in Moscow next week.
    A State Department official told CNN that Tillerson called Lavrov on Saturday to discuss his upcoming visit to Moscow but would not provide further details about the conversation.

