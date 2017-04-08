Tillerson, Russia's foreign minister discuss Syria strike

Story highlights Lavrov said the strike creates additional threats to regional and global security

He also said the allegations of chemical weapons used by the Syrian military "do not correspond to reality"

(CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday about the situation in Syria following Thursday's strikes on a Syrian air base, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on its official Facebook page.

The conversation was initiated by the American side, the statement said.

"Lavrov stressed that an attack on a country whose government is fighting terrorism only plays into the hands of extremists [and] creates additional threats to regional and global security," it said.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that Lavrov emphasized that the allegations of chemical weapons used by the Syrian military Tuesday "do not correspond to reality" and called for a "thorough and impartial" investigation into the incident.

The two officials agreed to continue the discussion about Syria in person, the statement said. Tillerson is due to meet Lavrov in Moscow next week.

