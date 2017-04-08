Syria is virtually guaranteed to break up Trump and Putin

Story highlights Trump said the pictures of dead children crossed much more than a red line for him

The US and Russia are squaring off on Syria at the UN Security Council

(CNN) It was bound to happen. This Syria dispute is virtually guaranteed to break up the Trump-Putin bromance.

President Donald Trump's openness to Putin has been the foreign policy thing that most separated him from the rest of Republicans.

But Russia and the US are on opposite sides of so many issues that the White House would certainly have to come to terms with it.

The vocal dispute between Russia and the US over Syria complicates what has been a feature event; US political drama for months has been about Russian meddling in US elections and the blowback from Trump.

Which Trump campaign staffers met with Russian officials? Which ones have financial ties to Russia? Who is investigating the allegations from the US intelligence community that the Russians were trying to help Trump and hurt Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton?

Read More