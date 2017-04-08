How one vote opened the door for more than 15 years of war

Story highlights Some lawmakers from both parties would like to see Trump seek new authorization for strikes against Syria

Bush invoked the AUMF 18 times. President Barack Obama used it on 19 occasions

(CNN) Three days after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Congress voted to give former President George W. Bush broad executive authority to wage war overseas.

The 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force, or AUMF, is only one sentence long. But its 60 broadly written words helped pave the way for nearly 16 years of military activity by three successive presidents from both political parties in more than a dozen countries, from Iraq and Afghanistan to Cuba and Somalia.

According to a May 2016 report from the Congressional Research Service, there have been "37 relevant occurrences of an official record, disclosed publicly, of presidential reference to the 2001 AUMF in connection with initiating or continuing military or related action." That includes "detentions and military trials," like those carried out in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Many of the presidential references are broad or opaque, meaning we do not know the full scale of the actions conducted under the auspices of the 2001 AUMF.

Some lawmakers from both parties would like to see President Donald Trump seek new authorization from Congress for these new strikes against Syria. The difficulty of getting congressional approval was at least part of the reason former President Barack Obama did not launch strikes against Syria when chemical weapons were used three years ago.

