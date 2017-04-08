Rep. McClintock's town hall gets personal

Story highlights McClintock said he believes Trump's decision to attack on Syria exceeded his authority as commander-in-chief

But one man called the Republican a "rubber stamp for Donald Trump" over his statements about the Russia investigation

(CNN) Republican Rep. Tom McClintock faced jeers, boos and shouts of "do your job" at a town hall meeting in his California district Saturday, but one thing the crowd liked was his stance on Syria -- precisely because he criticized President Donald Trump's decision to strike an air base in that country on Thursday.

"I think that this President does need to be held to the letter of the Constitution," McClintock told the crowd. "I believe his attack on Syria exceeded his authority as commander-in-chief."

On Friday, McClintock issued a statement condemning the President's decision to launch Thursday's missile strike without asking Congress for permission. He elaborated on the point after the town hall meeting, telling reporters, "If the administration wants to commit military forces without (an) attack on the United States, or its possessions or its armed forces ... the Constitution is very clear: He must bring that request to the Congress."

For most of the wide-ranging town hall discussion, however, McClintock faced varying degrees of negativity from a crowd that had telegraphed its mindset with signs that said things like, "Obamacare Fix It, Don't Nix It," and "Independent Commission Re Russia/Trump."

On the latter, McClintock faced some tough questions, perhaps heralding what's to come for lawmakers at other town halls over their two-week spring recess.

