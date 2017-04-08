False claim removed from NRA attack ad on Georgia congressional candidate Jon Ossoff

Story highlights CNN's KFile flagged the NRA Political Victory fund ad on Thursday for incorrectly stating that Ossoff "grew up in Washington, DC."

(CNN) A local Georgia radio station has edited out a false claim made in an NRA attack ad about Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff's upbringing, CNN's KFile has learned.

Ossoff grew up in Georgia's 6th congressional district, where he is running to fill the seat vacated by Tom Price, who is now President Donald Trump's secretary of Health and Human Services. Ossoff attended college in Washington D.C. and worked on the staff of Rep. Hank Johnson.

The race is drawing national attention as one of the first congressional races since Trump's election victory.

Three sources connected to Ossoff's campaign said WYAY-FM removed the line from the ad after the campaign flagged it. The station is giving NRA-PVF the opportunity to submit a revised version of the ad or allow the edited ad to continue to run, the sources said.

