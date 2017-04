During a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, April 5, US Ambassador Nikki Haley holds up photos of children who were killed in the suspected chemical attack in Syria. Dozens of people were killed, according to multiple activist groups. "When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action," Haley said. "For the sake of the victims, I hope the rest of the council is finally willing to do the same."