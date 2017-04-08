Story highlights Recall affects salads sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia

(CNN) Two people were recommended for post-exposure rabies treatment after a consumer in Florida reported finding a dead bat in a packaged salad mix, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday.

The bat was sent to the CDC after it was found in a bag of Fresh Express Organic Marketside Spring Mix.

"The deteriorated condition of the bat did not allow for CDC to definitively rule out whether this bat had rabies," the Atlanta-based agency said

The CDC said the risk of rabies transmission was extremely low but not zero, so the two people who ate salad mix were recommended for treatment as a precaution.

They are fine and show no signs of having rabies, the CDC said.

