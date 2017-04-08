Story highlights The street where the truck crashed into a store remains cordoned off and under police guard

Nine of the injured, including a child, are still being treated in Stockholm hospitals

Stockholm (CNN) A man arrested after a stolen truck plowed into pedestrians on a busy Stockholm street is being held on "suspicion of terrorist crimes through murder," a government official said Saturday.

The attack Friday in the heart of Sweden's capital left at least four people dead and injured a dozen more.

Nine of the injured -- eight adults and one child -- are still being treated in three different hospitals in the city, the Stockholm County Council said Saturday.

The prosecutor has until noon Tuesday to ask the court to detain the suspect, said Karin Rosander, spokeswoman for Sweden's prosecutor's office.

"It is likely that it is the driver of the van that has been arrested," police spokesman Mats Eriksson told CNN. "This however does not exclude the possibility of there being more arrests that will follow."

