Who's with the US on Syria airstrike and who isn't

(CNN) Nothing is simple about the crisis in Syria.

With conflicting interests and competing global powers, the international community remains at an impasse over Syria's six-year conflict.

Here's a look at the key countries involved in Syria, their reactions to the airstrike and their stakes in the conflict.

United States

Involvement: Since 2014 , the US has headed an international coalition conducting airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria. Under former President Barack Obama's administration, the US launched a military campaign against ISIS in both Iraq and Syria. Since then, President Donald Trump's administration continued Obama's bombing campaign against ISIS.

But the airstrikes marked the first direct military action the US has taken against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Desired outcome: The Obama administration had said that Assad must go. There are questions whether the Trump administration's approach to Syria will shift from his predecessor. A week ago, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the The Obama administration had said that Assad must go. There are questions whether the Trump administration's approach to Syria will shift from his predecessor. A week ago, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the "longer-term status of President Assad will be decided by the Syrian people." It remains to be seen how the airstrikes affect the Trump administration's policy on Syria.

Russia

Reaction: Opposes airstrike

Russian President Vladimir Putin regards the US attacks on Syria as "an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law, and under a trumped-up pretext at that," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted in Russian state-run news agency Sputnik.

This could bring new strain in the US-Russian relationship.

"Co-operation between the Russian and US militaries may be shut down after the US strike", said Viktor Ozerov, head of the defense committee in the Federation Council to Russian state news agency RIA.

He said Russia will demand an urgent UN Security Council meeting after the US airstrike, calling it "an act of aggression against a UN member."

JUST WATCHED Russia warned of US strikes in Syria in advance Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Russia warned of US strikes in Syria in advance 01:49

Involvement: Russia is Syria's most powerful ally and has provided the military might behind President Bashar al-Assad's grip on the country. Russia has Russia is Syria's most powerful ally and has provided the military might behind President Bashar al-Assad's grip on the country. Russia has significant economic and military interests in the country, such as a Mediterranean naval base at Tartus, that it is determined to keep. Throughout the years, it has staunchly shielded Syria from UN resolutions in the UN Security Council.

Desired outcome: Putin has made it clear that as far as he's concerned, Assad isn't going anywhere for the time being. More broadly, some analysts see Putin using Syria as an opportunity to send a message that it's a force to be reckoned with -- one that the US and its allies can't ignore.

Saudi Arabia

Reaction: Supports airstrike

The Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed its "full support ... for the American military operations on military targets in Syria," according to a statement from the Saudi Press Agency.

An official source in the foreign ministry "noted the courageous decision of US President Donald Trump, which represents a response to crimes this regime has committed towards its people in light of the inaction of the international community in stopping it in its tracks."

Involvement: Saudi Arabia is one of the main supporters of insurgent groups battling the Syrian regime and ISIS. It is also one of the nations participating in the US-led coalition's airstrikes.

Desired outcome: Riyadh has pushed for Assad's ouster, and is not likely to settle for much less.

Turkey

Reaction: Supports airstrike

''We welcome the US operation," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusogulu.

Turkey called the airstrikes "a positive response to the Assad regime's war crimes."

Ibrahim Kalin, Turkey's presidential spokesman, said in a statement: "The destruction of Shayrat airbase marks an important step to ensure that chemical and conventional attacks against the civilian population do not go unpunished." He also called for a no-fly zone and the creation of safe zones in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had called Assad a "murderer" over the chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town in Syria's Idlib province.

Involvement: The country has long, porous border with Syria. Thousands of foreign fighters have flowed over it into Syria and hundreds of thousands of refugees have poured out the other way.

Bitterly opposed to Assad, the Turkish government has long supported Syrian rebels. The rise of ISIS and other Islamic extremist groups has seriously complicated matters for Erdogan, who permitted the US-led coalition to launch bombing raids against ISIS positions from its territory.

Desired outcome: Turkey wants to get rid of Assad, remove the growing threat of ISIS and bring an end years of destabilizing conflict along its southern border. But it also wants to stop the Kurds from carving their own state out of the current chaos.

Iran

Reaction: Opposes airstrike

Iran "strongly condemns" the military strike, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi in the country's semi-official news agency ISNA.

"We strongly condemn any unilateral military action and the missile attack on the Al Shayrat airbase in Syria by the US Navy and believe that such actions, which use the excuse of a suspicious chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib, whose timing and perpetrators are shrouded in a cloud of doubt, only strengthens terrorists who were already weak and adds to the complexity in Syria and the region."

Involvement: Tehran is a staunch backer of the Assad regime, funneling money, guns and fighters its way. Iran is in an alliance with Russia in their Tehran is a staunch backer of the Assad regime, funneling money, guns and fighters its way. Iran is in an alliance with Russia in their support of the Assad government. Iran's intervention in Syria is about a much bigger struggle against Sunni militancy

Desired outcome: Iran, a majority Shiite nation, doesn't want a Sunni-dominated Syria -- especially as the rebels' main supporters are Iran's Persian Gulf rivals: Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Iran opposes a military solution to the Syrian conflict and supports one Iran, a majority Shiite nation, doesn't want a Sunni-dominated Syria -- especially as the rebels' main supporters are Iran's Persian Gulf rivals: Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Iran opposes a military solution to the Syrian conflict and supports one through a political process.

China

Reaction: Opposes airstrike

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago

China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the country opposes the use of force in international affairs when addressing questions on the US airstrikes on Syria, but also reiterated its stance opposing the use of chemical weapons.

"China always opposes the use of force in international affairs and we advocate resolving disputes peacefully through dialogues... We always hold that the Syrian issue should be resolved through political means."

China's "Global Times," a state-sanctioned tabloid, published an editorial saying that in Trump's "first major decision on international affairs, "his haste and inconsistency has left people with a deep impression."

Involvement: China's relationship with Syria is more nuanced. Like Russia, China has repeatedly blocked sanctions attempts against the Syrian regime -- leading to a perpetual stalemate at the UN body to take any serious action on Syria. It's also a trading partner with Syria. There's a bigger factor though -- China opposes foreign intervention in Syria. China's relationship with Syria is more nuanced. Like Russia, China has repeatedly blocked sanctions attempts against the Syrian regime -- leading to a perpetual stalemate at the UN body to take any serious action on Syria. It's also a trading partner with Syria. There's a bigger factor though -- China opposes foreign intervention in Syria.

Desired outcome: China's position is that foreign countries shouldn't meddle in Syria's internal affairs -- and perhaps for good reason. China has had its own share of international controversies over its policies with Tibet as well as allegations of human rights violations.

Other countries

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a press conference on the Syria missile strikes.

Australia: Supports airstrike

Australia "strongly supports the swift and just response of the US" to the chemical attack in Idlib province, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

Turnbull said Syria "committed a shocking war crime" and the US response was "calibrated, proportionate, and targeted" which will "send a strong message to the Assad regime."

Israel: Supports airstrike

The Prime Minister of Israel account tweeted that "Israel fully supports President Trump's decision."

"In both word and action, @POTUS sent a strong and clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated.

Japan: Supports airstrike

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters: "The Japanese government supports the US government's resolve that it will never tolerate the spread and use of chemical weapons."

United Kingdom: Supports airstrike

"The UK Government fully supports the US action, which we believe was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime, and is intended to deter further attacks," a UK government spokesperson said in a statement.