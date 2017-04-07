Syrians in US react to Trump-ordered airstrikes

Story highlights Syrians in US praise President Trump for military strike

One Syrian living in Washington says: "Syrian blood is very cheap and Syrians are killed every day"

(CNN) Kenan Rahmani's Twitter feed lit up with news that President Donald Trump had directed cruise missiles against the Syrian airfield believed to be the base from where the chemical attack on a rebel-held town in Idlib was launched.

"It was a very emotional moment," said Rahmani, who came to the US with his Syrian family at the age of three.

"We've seen for the past six years that Syrian blood is very cheap and Syrians are killed every day, very easily," Rahmani, who now lives in Washington, DC, said Friday. "President Trump gave all Syrians a little bit of hope that their lives are not expendable."

The reaction among Syrians in the US to the Trump authorized strikes reflected a complicated relationship between natives of the war-torn country and the new occupant of the White House.

On one hand, the President's push for the court-halted ban on foreign nationals from six Muslim-majority countries, including Syria.

