Nebraska ban on LGBT foster parents to end, court rules

Story highlights A 1995 memo barred LGBT couples from becoming foster parents

A judge struck down the ban in 2015 but the state filed an appeal

(CNN) The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld a decision to strike down a ban on same-sex couples becoming foster parents.

The court compared the ban on its decision to "a sign reading 'Whites Only' on the hiring-office door."

Since 1995, same-sex couples had been barred from becoming licensed foster-care providers in Nebraska.

"This is a victory for children and LGBT Nebraskans. There are tens of thousands of LGBT people who call the Cornhusker State home and thousands of Nebraska children in need of a foster care placement," said ACLU of Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad in a statement.

The Nebraska rule comes as lawmakers began discussions on a bill that could ban workplace discrimination based on an employee's gender identity or sexual orientation.

