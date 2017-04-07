'13 Reasons Why' star Devin Druid teases a potential second season

Story highlights Devin Druid says Netflix series had "some plotlines brewing at the end of the series"

Actor admits doing a show about student's suicide began to weigh on him

(CNN) Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," a series about a high school student who commits suicide and leaves 13 tapes behind, has become an instant hit, and fans are hoping there will be more to come.

"We were definitely able to expand on these characters that you don't see as much in the book, and we have some really interesting beginnings of a storyline that we could expand on," Devin Druid, who plays Tyler Down, tells CNN.

"There's still the court trial and some plotlines brewing at the end of the series that I know a lot of people on Twitter have been asking about, including my sibling."

"13 Reasons Why" is based on the best-seller by Jay Asher. It follows the story of a young girl named Hannah (Katherine Langford), who leaves behind a series of audio recordings that explain why she committed suicide.

