'13 Reasons Why' star Devin Druid teases a potential second season

(CNN)Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," a series about a high school student who commits suicide and leaves 13 tapes behind, has become an instant hit, and fans are hoping there will be more to come.
"We were definitely able to expand on these characters that you don't see as much in the book, and we have some really interesting beginnings of a storyline that we could expand on," Devin Druid, who plays Tyler Down, tells CNN.
"There's still the court trial and some plotlines brewing at the end of the series that I know a lot of people on Twitter have been asking about, including my sibling."
"13 Reasons Why" is based on the best-seller by Jay Asher. It follows the story of a young girl named Hannah (Katherine Langford), who leaves behind a series of audio recordings that explain why she committed suicide.
Druid's character is one of the individuals who receives a tape in the mail from Hannah following her death. He said there were some days that were incredibly emotionally draining on set.
"Tyler is a character who is deeply in love with this girl, and she kills herself, and he's one of the 13 reasons why. It's a really dark place to go and do that every day. It starts to weigh on you," Druid said. "There were some days ... I would cry every couple minutes because I brought everything back with me."
Druid said the series has had a tremendous impact on his life and he hopes viewers grasp the important messages of the show.
"You never know what's going on in someone else's life and that you can't always understand how what you say or what you do, no matter how big or small it may seem to you, it could be the end of the world for someone else," he said.
"You really have to be careful about what you do and think about other people around you as human beings who feel things, and you have to learn to be empathetic and notice the signs of people who are going through trouble."
"13 Reasons Why" is currently available on Netflix.