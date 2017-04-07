What this photo of Trump's war room tells us

Story highlights Economic advisers fill room at national security briefing

Bannon sits outside the national security table

Kushner gets front seat to airstrike viewing

(CNN) President Donald Trump tracked the first major military operation of his presidency from a makeshift Situation Room on the grounds of his lavish Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, surrounded by grim-faced aides fresh from dinner in the club's dining room.

That's according to a photo of the proceedings released by the White House Friday.

The image, which Press Secretary Sean Spicer said was edited for security reasons, shows Trump hunched over a table kitted out with secure video equipment and briefing papers. His brow furrowed, Trump is flanked by his Secretary of State and Secretary of Commerce.

Spicer tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, were not in the room, but instead participating by secure video conference.

WH photo (ed for security): @potus receives briefing on #syria military strike fr Nat Security team, inc @vp , SECDEF, CJCS via secure VTC pic.twitter.com/aaCnR7xomR — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) April 7, 2017

The president's press secretary said the photo was taken around 9:15 p.m. ET on Thursday evening, after Trump's dinner with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping.

