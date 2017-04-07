Trump, Xi have 'candid,' 'positive' talks in Florida

Story highlights Mnuchin said the discussions focused on creating a 'more balanced economic relationship, specifically on trade'

The two leaders also agreed to work together to resolve the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons program "peacefully," Tillerson said

Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping established a new framework for high-level negotiations on a range of issues and pledged to make progress on trade negotiations within the next 100 days during meetings here Thursday and Friday, top US officials said.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson touted the first summit between the leaders of the world's two largest economies as a success and said Trump and Xi enjoyed "very frank, very candid" discussions that were "very positive." The officials signaled that the trading relationship between the two countries and North Korea's nuclear program were at the top of the agenda during the meetings, which took place here over 24 hours at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The meetings, which were overshadowed by Trump's launch of an airstrike against a Syrian government target during the summit, did not yield any concrete accomplishments beyond pledges of increased cooperation and new frameworks for dialogue.

Tillerson, who briefed reporters alongside Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross at the conclusion of the summit, also said Trump said China needs to make changes to its economy in order to "level the playing field for American workers, stressing repeatedly the need for reciprocal market access."

"President Trump noted the challenges caused by Chinese government intervention in its economy and raised serious concerns," Tillerson said.

