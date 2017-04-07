Kaine: 'No legal justification' for Syria strike

Story highlights Trump lacked "legal justification" in ordering strikes on Syria without Congress, Kaine said

Other senators say the 2001 Authorization of the Use of Military Force provided grounds for the action

Both sides seek further consultation with Congress moving forward

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump should not have ordered the airstrikes targeting a Syrian airbase without first consulting Congress, Sen. Tim Kaine said Friday.

Speaking on CNN's "New Day," the Virginia Democrat told co-host Chris Cuomo that the military action had "no legal justification" considering that the President did not seek approval from lawmakers beforehand.

"There is no legal justification for this," Kaine said. "He should not have done this without coming to Congress."

Trump ordered the launch of 59 Tomahawk missiles in retaliation for the chemical attack on Syrian civilians, which has been blamed on the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Although Kaine agreed with several of his colleagues -- specifically, fellow Sen. Marco Rubio -- that "from a moral standpoint ... it was the right thing to do," he said Trump was wrong to not obtain the go-ahead from Congress.