New sanctions coming on Syria, Treasury secretary says

(CNN) Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday the US would soon announce new sanctions on Syria.

"We will be announcing additional sanctions on Syria as part of our ongoing effort to stop this kind of activity," Mnuchin told reporters in Florida. "Those will continue to have an important effect in terms of people doing business with them."

The announcement comes a day after the US truck a Syrian airfield in response to a chemical weapons attack by Syrian forces against a rebel stronghold that killed civilians.

Mnuchin didn't specify which entities would come under sanction by his agency, but he said, "they will be coming out in the near future."

"We view sanctions as being a very important tool," Mnuchin said. "These sanctions are very important and we will use them to the maximum effect."