Melania Trump's home country celebrates 25 years of US recognition

(CNN) The central European nation of Slovenia is celebrating a milestone this week at a time when its profile has risen considerably, thanks to American first lady Melania Trump.

On Friday afternoon, Slovenian Ambassador to the United States Dr. Božo Cerar, will commemorate the 25th anniversary of US recognition of the European nation, planting a Linden tree in the National Arboretum in Washington.

Slovenians are "very proud" that Trump is first lady, Cerar told CNN recently. She has helped the nation's visibility considerably, he said, noting that Americans no longer mix his country up with Slovakia, a "huge improvement."

"Slovenia's recognisability in the world has been growing stronger since 2015, when Donald Trump announced his candidacy," Slovenian Tourism Board public relations manager Rebeka Kumer Bizjak told CNN via email.

And, perhaps as a result of new found curiosity and intrigue around the mysterious and private first lady, tourism in her native country is on the rise.