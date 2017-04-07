Moulton questions Trump's Syria strategy in light of refugee stance

Story highlights Moulton supports Trump's military strike but said US needs clear "political end game"

(CNN) A Democratic lawmaker and Iraq War veteran is questioning President Donald Trump's strategy in Syria, particularly in the context of Trump's opposition to allowing Syrian refugees to come to the US.

Hours after the US strike against a Syrian airfield, Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts, tweeted, "So @POTUS cares enough about the Syrian people to launch 50 Tomahawks but not enough to let the victims of Assad find refuge & freedom here."

Trump, who frequently warned on the campaign trail that terrorists could infiltrate the US posing as terrorists, has sought to block Syrian refugees from entering the US as president.

Moulton told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Friday morning that while he supports the President's strike -- he said it "shows we are not going to stand with the use of chemical weapons" -- the US needs "to have some political end game."