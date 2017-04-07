Kremlin: Risk of US-Russia collision in Syria 'significantly increased'

Story highlights Russia is a major backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Kremlin officials denounced the US strike, warned it may lead to repercussions

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced the US strike against a Syrian government airbase as "aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law."

The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it plans to bolster and increase the effectiveness of the air defense system in Syria following the attack.

"In order to protect the most sensitive objects of the Syrian infrastructure, a system of measures to bolster and increase the effectiveness of the Syrian armed forces' air defense systems will be implemented," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement carried on state media.

Russia earlier announced it would suspend an October 2015 agreement aimed at minimizing risks of in-flight incidents between Russian and US-led-coalition aircraft. As a result, the risk of a direct aircraft collision between the US and Russia had "significantly increased," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In a regular call with reporters, Peskov added that it was "indisputable" that the US airstrike on Syria "was carried out for the benefit of ISIS and other terrorist organizations."