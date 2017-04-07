Putin slams 'trumped-up' US strike against Syria

Story highlights Russia is a major backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Kremlin officials have denounced the US strike and warned it may lead to repercussions

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced the US strike against a Syrian government airbase as "aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law."

Putin believes the attack was done under a "trumped-up pretext," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday, according to Russian state-run news agency Sputnik.

The Kremlin added that Putin sees the latest US military action as "an attempt to distract from the mounting civilian casualties in Iraq."

Lawmaker Viktor Ozerov, head of the Russian Federation Council's defense committee, said the strike "may undermine efforts in the fight against terrorism in Syria."

"Russia will demand an urgent UN Security Council meeting after the US airstrike on a Syrian aviation base," he told state news agency RIA. "This is an act of aggression against a UN member."