Washington (CNN) Mitt Romney has spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell amid speculation that the 2012 GOP presidential nominee could run for the Senate in Utah, McConnell said Friday.

First, though, 83-year-old Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch must decide if he wants to run for an eighth term.

"I've had some conversations with Mitt Romney," McConnell told reporters. "Obviously, I'm an Orrin Hatch supporter. And Orrin has to decide what he wants to do. If he wants to run again, I'm for him."

Hatch told CNN on Friday that he speaks to Romney regularly -- but deflected questions about Romney, the former Massachusetts governor who is Mormon and owns a home in Utah, replacing him, saying it is "early to talk about this stuff."

"I've made the decision that I'm going to run, but things change," Hatch said.

