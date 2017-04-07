Interior agency's website creates confusion

Story highlights The Bureau of Land Management replaced a hiking scene with a wall of coal

(CNN) It's a photo of coal that in any other situation probably wouldn't raise any eyebrows.

But when a tranquil hiking scene was replaced by a wall of coal on the home page of the Bureau of Land Management's website, more than a few people took notice. The agency, best known for managing millions of acres of federal, often recreational land, replaced the photo with another scene on Friday.

Some questioned whether the bureau was telegraphing a change of priorities. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recently lifted Obama-era restrictions on coal mining on public land , and signed a $22 million coal mining lease for land in Utah.

Greenpeace USA tweeted: "Putting a giant wall of coal on the BLM site won't bring back coal, the future is safer without it!"

The agency says the coal photo was not intended to signal a shift in priorities and is instead part of a new digital strategy, where each week it will showcase a different scene from its vast land holdings -- some 245 million acres, mostly located in the western United States.

