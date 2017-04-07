Federal judge in Baltimore approves sweeping plan for police reforms

(CNN) A federal judge in Baltimore approved a sweeping consent decree Friday that outlines extensive reforms now required for the city's police department, finding that "time is of the essence."

In a strongly-worded order, Bredar flatly rejected that request, concluding that it would be "extraordinary for the court to permit one side to unilaterally amend an agreement already jointly reached and signed."

"The time for expressing 'grave concerns' has passed and instead the parties must now execute the agreement as they promised they would," Bredar wrote.

Bredar granted the parties' 227-page draft decree with only minor modifications.

"The problems that necessitate this consent decree are urgent," Bredar continued. "The parties have agreed on a detailed and reasonable approach to solving them. Now, it is time to enter the decree and thereby require all involved to get to work on repairing the many fractures so poignantly revealed by the record."

The reforms required are extensive, including cameras in all police transport vans, and Bredar will retain jurisdiction over the case while the decree is in effect.

Sessions said in a statement Friday that he feared "some provisions of this decree will reduce the lawful powers of the police department and result in a less safe city," citing recent crime statistics in the city.

"The mayor and police chief in Baltimore say they are committed to better policing and that there should be no delay to review this decree, but there are clear departures from many proven principles of good policing that we fear will result in more crime," Sessions added.

Bredar's approval of the consent decree triggered an outpouring of support on Twitter from advocates of police reform.

Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund Inc., called the ruling "a true victory."

This is a true victory -- the result of hard work, tremendous activism and great lawyering. https://t.co/sB2N2aQDz6 — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) April 7, 2017

The judge sat for nearly four hours on Thursday as dozens of Baltimore city residents stepped forward to tell gut-wrenching stories

While the crowd was diverse, their stories were consistently tales of children killed, domestic violence survivors living in fear, and of those with mental-health challenges being abused by Baltimore police.

The vast majority encouraged Bredar to enter the consent decree without delay.

"Innocent people are dying, the status quo cannot stand," Rabbi Daniel Burg told the judge. "What a story it would make if Baltimore became a story about what is right in policing."