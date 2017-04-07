Breaking News

Federal judge in Baltimore approves sweeping plan for police reforms

By Laura Jarrett and David Shortell, CNN

Updated 12:15 PM ET, Fri April 7, 2017

(CNN)A federal judge in Baltimore approved a sweeping consent decree Friday that outlines extensive reforms now required of the city's police department.

The Justice Department told US District Court Judge James Bredar in court Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had "grave concerns" about the proposed decree and asked for 30 days to review.
In a strongly-worded order, Bredar flatly rejected that request, as the city and the Justice Department already agreed to a draft of the consent decree under former Attorney General Loretta Lynch earlier this year.