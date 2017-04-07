'Luv Guv' says he won't resign as Alabama lawmakers move toward impeachment

Story highlights
- Bentley insists he has not broken the law
- The findings of a state House impeachment investigation are due today
(CNN)Hours before the expected release of the findings of an impeachment investigation, an apologetic yet defiant Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley doubled down Friday on his promise not to quit his job, even as lawmakers prepare for proceedings that could culminate in his removal.
"I do not plan to resign," Bentley, a Republican, said from the steps of the State Capitol. "I have done nothing illegal. If the people want to know if I misused state resources, the answer is simply no, I have not."
The impeachment effort, which began a year ago, aims to resolve accusations connected with an alleged sex scandal involving Bentley's former adviser, Rebekah Mason. The state's Ethics Commission announced this week that it had "found probable cause to believe" Bentley violated campaign finance and ethics laws related to complaints he misused state resources to facilitate his affair.
On Friday, the state's House Judiciary Committee is due to receive a report detailing the findings of its impeachment investigation. The committee is expected to launch impeachment hearings Monday.
Bentley said Friday that the people of Alabama "never asked" to hear about his personal life, and he implored those releasing "intimate and embarrassing" information about him to stop. Such details have prompted local media outlets and bloggers to dub the septuagenarian politician the "Luv Guv."
"Exposing embarrassing details of my past personal life, as has happened in the past and as I'm told will happen again, will not create one single job, will not pass one budget, will not help one child get a good education, and will not help any child get good health care," he said.
But lawmakers, including ample Republicans, assert Bentley's failure to deal effectively with the yearlong scandal has impeded his ability to serve the state. GOP Rep. Ed Henry, who introduced articles of impeachment last year, has said removing the governor from office is "one of the few truly bipartisan issues."
"He is not capable of running the state with the decisions he is making," Henry told CNN. "Time and time again he has poor judgment and continues to make these decisions that are detrimental to the people of Alabama."