'Luv Guv' says he won't resign as Alabama lawmakers move toward impeachment

Story highlights Bentley insists he has not broken the law

The findings of a state House impeachment investigation are due today

(CNN) Hours before the expected release of the findings of an impeachment investigation, an apologetic yet defiant Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley doubled down Friday on his promise not to quit his job, even as lawmakers prepare for proceedings that could culminate in his removal.

"I do not plan to resign," Bentley, a Republican, said from the steps of the State Capitol. "I have done nothing illegal. If the people want to know if I misused state resources, the answer is simply no, I have not."

The impeachment effort, which began a year ago, aims to resolve accusations connected with an alleged sex scandal involving Bentley's former adviser, Rebekah Mason. The state's Ethics Commission announced this week that it had "found probable cause to believe" Bentley violated campaign finance and ethics laws related to complaints he misused state resources to facilitate his affair.

On Friday, the state's House Judiciary Committee is due to receive a report detailing the findings of its impeachment investigation. The committee is expected to launch impeachment hearings Monday.

Former gubernatorial aide Rebekah Mason resigned last year amid allegations she had an affair with Gov. Robert Bentley.

Bentley said Friday that the people of Alabama "never asked" to hear about his personal life, and he implored those releasing "intimate and embarrassing" information about him to stop. Such details have prompted local media outlets and bloggers to dub the septuagenarian politician the "Luv Guv."

Read More