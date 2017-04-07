Breaking News

Five big risks after Trump's Syria strike

By Nick Paton Walsh, CNN

Updated 6:15 AM ET, Fri April 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US warships launch cruise missiles at Syria
US warships launch cruise missiles at Syria

    JUST WATCHED

    US warships launch cruise missiles at Syria

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US warships launch cruise missiles at Syria 00:33

London (CNN)The Trump administration's military strike on a Syrian government airbase is barely hours old, but it has plunged the 45th US President headlong into the world's most intractable foreign policy crisis.

Here are five immediate risks:

Overreach

Trump: Assad choked out the helpless
Trump: Assad choked out the helpless

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Assad choked out the helpless

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Assad choked out the helpless 02:48
The strikes may get support from key Western players, Turkey and aligned regional powers. Unity from these key players is something we've rarely seen in this six-year old war.
    A big risk here is overreach: that the US, UK, France, Turkey (all experiencing deep domestic political turmoil) and allies believe a moment has appeared in which this sore on the global conscience can be finally fixed, making them all feel better. It can't. 59 Tomahawks won't change much
    Read More
    Read more: From chemical attack to US intervention

    Assad will have to react

    How will Syrians react to US strike?
    How will Syrians react to US strike?

      JUST WATCHED

      How will Syrians react to US strike?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How will Syrians react to US strike? 01:56
    He always does. It may not be as blatant as direct attacks on the US military in the region. But it may involve proxies hitting US soft targets nearby, especially if you remember their long history of involvememt in neighboring Lebanon.
    Donald Trump will likely face fallout, and in a way that is unexpected or unmanageable.
    Remember: Assad has been under an effective siege for five years, so the same poor decision making that allegedly led -- according to the US and others -- to the chemical weapons strike in Idlib, may lead to other bad judgments.
    Read more: What we know about Syria's chemical weapons

    Russia can't be seen to lose face, so may also respond

    Russia warned of US strikes in Syria in advance
    Russia warned of US strikes in Syria in advance

      JUST WATCHED

      Russia warned of US strikes in Syria in advance

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Russia warned of US strikes in Syria in advance 01:49
    Arguably the main point of Russia's intervention in Syria was to embolden Moscow on the world stage after the crippling effects of sanctions on their economy.
    Now they must find an appropriate response to having an airbase -- where they have stationed assets -- flattened in a US strike.
    It may not be military action, and may not be in Syria, but Putin is a master of turning a completely different screw on his opponent. Think about Libya, or Ukraine.
    Read more: Putin slams 'trumped-up' US strike on Syria

    Damascus shrugs and thinks: Is that it?

    Gen. Marks: Strike is not like basketball
    Gen. Marks: Strike is not like basketball

      JUST WATCHED

      Gen. Marks: Strike is not like basketball

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Gen. Marks: Strike is not like basketball 01:39
    This goes back to the siege mentality. They clearly made a bad call in testing an inexperienced US president over the Idlib chemical weapons attacks, and incorrectly judged he was too distracted or isolationist to respond.
    But they have carried out years of airstrikes -- likely killing hundreds of thousands -- used starve and surrender tactics, bombed hospitals repeatedly, and carried out at least two savage chemical weapons attacks.
    The world's self-declared moral authority strikes once, and Assad's regime loses an airfield. For the regime, it could be viewed as an acceptable outcome.
    Read more: Trump's change of heart on Syria

    Syria's curse continues

    This risks being the most dangerous side effect. Wars normally end because the sides fighting get tired or run out of combatants and money.
    Psaki: What is America signing on for in Syria?
    Psaki: What is America signing on for in Syria?
    Syria's curse has been its proxy nature. It's often other people doing the fighting. There is always a new outside group willing to step in to bolster one of the sides, just when they begin to flag.
    The regime has had Hezbollah, then Iran, then Iraqi militia, then Russia. The rebels had Turkey, then the West, then regional powers, then al-Qaeda, then (distractingly and damagingly) ISIS, then Turkey again.
    Now -- unless this one strike really is the only military measure the US takes against Syria's regime -- there risks being yet another player in the mix.
    Read more: Trump's attack -- decisive action, but what now?
    Damascus is currently winning against the rebels. With just Idlib province left in Assad's way, the war is hurtling towards a horrifying and bloody end -- ghastly, but at least an end.
    Continued US actions might weaken Assad's regime, and give the rebels new life to retake territory, prolonging yet again the violence.
    That means more chaos for ISIS, more refugees, and more dead innocent children, like the ones that forced Trump into action.