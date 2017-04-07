Story highlights Danielle Pletka: The Syria situation is a mess of almost epic proportions

Danielle Pletka is senior vice president for foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) President Donald Trump surprised many Thursday night when he ordered the launch of Tomahawk missiles against a Syrian airfield. The narrative is fairly straightforward: Shayrat airfield was allegedly used by Syrian government forces to strike the civilian population south of Idlib with sarin nerve gas. The chemical weapons attack, one in a pattern of such attacks by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, took place under the nose of Russian forces, which may have been aware of the nature of the attack.

Danielle Pletka

Like it or not, this is a decisive and precise strike against a target directly implicated in the murder of civilians, including children. But that's where the straightforward story ends, at least for now.

There are a variety of questions the Shayrat strike raises, not least among them the political questions about Trump's own decision-making. But let's set that aside for a moment and talk about Syria.

The Assad regime, in partnership with its Iranian and Russian allies, have been engaged in a pitched battle to restore all of Syria to Assad's nominal control (I say nominal because, of course, Assad was an Iranian puppet long before the Arab Spring, and Russia presumably has no intention of restoring the port of Tartus to its pal Bashar in the event he reigns once again).

The Obama administration, despite initial unhappiness with the whole Syria mess and Assad himself, largely stood by watching the systematic murder of around half a million Syrians , by some estimates, and fretting whether the feelings of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be hurt if the United States lifted more than a finger to oppose Assad. ISIS, al Qaeda and a variety of other nasties were the greatest beneficiaries of Western indifference and now control major swathes of Syria.

