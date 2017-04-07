Adam Schiff should recuse himself too

Story highlights Devin Nunes has announced he is stepping down from the House Intelligence investigation

Mike Rogers is a CNN national security commentator, the host of CNN's "Declassified" TV series and the past chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Representative David Nunes' decision to recuse himself from the probe of Russian operations should be applauded. It won't be in today's environment and in the court of public opinion, but it should be applauded nonetheless. The attention was on him, his role and his actions, and not that of the committee or the issues it handles.

Equally, Representative Adam Schiff should consider recusing himself from the probe. For his part, Schiff suggested to the media that he had seen information on Russia-Trump campaign ties that was " the kind of evidence " that would be presented to a grand jury, adding that he had seen additional evidence, but not elaborating further.

Both Nunes and Schiff are equally to blame for the Committee's loss of focus. How can a committee, which handles sensitive classified information, conduct its business when the purportedly secret information is discussed -- even by insinuation -- publicly in front of the media?

Whether Schiff chooses to do so or not, the committee should seize upon this development as an opportunity to refocus the Committee, get it back on track and carry out this important probe.

Over the last few weeks, the Committee's primary mission has fundamentally been eclipsed. The ongoing drama of who knew what and when, who saw what, who said what and the bitter recriminations resulting from those questions overshadowed any real activity the committee should be undertaking.

