Ronna McDaniel is the second woman ever elected chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. She was elected as the state chairman from Michigan in February 2015. In her community of Northville, McDaniel has served on land planning and public safety committees and is actively involved in her local PTA. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Senate Democrats' unprecedented filibuster of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court exposed the hypocrisy that has plagued their party for years. Through every step of the confirmation process, Democrats have shown they are more interested in playing political games than fulfilling their duty to the American people. But voters across the country made their voices heard, and Democrats must accept that they chose a Republican to choose our next Supreme Court justice.

The level of widespread, bipartisan support for Judge Gorsuch underscores just how qualified he is to serve on our nation's highest court, which begs the question: If the Democrats won't vote for Judge Gorsuch, then who could a Republican nominate that they would support?

During his tenure on the 10th Circuit, Judge Gorsuch participated in more than 2,700 cases. Of those cases, 97% were decided unanimously, and 99% of the time Judge Gorsuch was in the majority opinion. Democrats called for a mainstream nominee, and that is the very definition of mainstream

The type of political grandstanding we've seen from Senate Democrats over the last several weeks is not what the American people elected them to do.

It is time for Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats to accept the results of last year's election. President Trump delivered on his promise to pick a mainstream conservative to be the next Supreme Court justice when he nominated Judge Gorsuch. Relitigating the results of the election ignores the will of the people and jeopardizes public confidence in our nation's highest court.

Today Judge Gorsuch will become our next associate justice to the United States Supreme Court, a job for which he is immensely qualified. It is time for Democrats to let go of their sour grapes from the election and support the nominee the American people want on the Supreme Court.