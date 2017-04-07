Story highlights
Even in their own words, Senate Democrats' obstructionism on Judge Gorsuch's nomination was dangerous. In 2013, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said
that Democrats would "prefer the risk of up or down votes and majority rule, rather than the risk of continued total obstruction ... no matter who is in power." In fact, a number of Senate Democrats
who supported the filibuster at some point in the last few years complained about the use of that very tactic. Their abrupt change of tune exhibits the kind of petty partisanship that the American people elected President Trump to eradicate.
The level of widespread, bipartisan support for Judge Gorsuch underscores just how qualified he is to serve on our nation's highest court, which begs the question: If the Democrats won't vote for Judge Gorsuch, then who could a Republican nominate that they would support?
Throughout this process, former Gorsuch students and law clerks -- on both sides of the aisle
-- have come forward t
o bear witness to his precise understanding of and respect for the law, as well as his upstanding integrity. So many who have worked with him speak of his humility, kindness, and wisdom. His outstanding character and credentials, highlighted by those who know him best, are further evidence of Judge Gorsuch's qualifications.
The respect Judge Gorsuch has earned from fellow legal scholars
is not only due to his strict adherence to the Constitution and mastery of the law, but also because of the accessible language he uses when writing legal opinions. His clear and concise style makes his legal opinions easy for all Americans to understand, which further illustrates why he is a great choice for people in every corner of the country.
During his tenure
on the 10th Circuit, Judge Gorsuch participated in more than 2,700 cases. Of those cases, 97% were decided unanimously, and 99% of the time Judge Gorsuch was in the majority opinion. Democrats called for a mainstream nominee, and that is the very definition of mainstream
.
The type of political grandstanding we've seen from Senate Democrats over the last several weeks is not what the American people elected them to do.
It is time for Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats to accept the results of last year's election. President Trump delivered on his promise to pick a mainstream conservative to be the next Supreme Court justice when he nominated Judge Gorsuch. Relitigating the results of the election ignores the will of the people and jeopardizes public confidence in our nation's highest court.
Today Judge Gorsuch will become our next associate justice to the United States Supreme Court, a job for which he is immensely qualified. It is time for Democrats to let go of their sour grapes from the election and support the nominee the American people want on the Supreme Court.