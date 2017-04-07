Breaking News

RNC Chair: Why Democrats should embrace Gorsuch

By Ronna McDaniel

Updated 9:28 AM ET, Fri April 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Senate GOP triggers nuclear option for Gorsuch
Senate GOP triggers nuclear option for Gorsuch

    JUST WATCHED

    Senate GOP triggers nuclear option for Gorsuch

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senate GOP triggers nuclear option for Gorsuch 02:54

Story highlights

  • Ronna McDaniel: The level of widespread, bipartisan support for Judge Neil Gorsuch underscores just how qualified he is to serve on our nation's highest court
  • The type of political grandstanding we've seen from Senate Democrats over the last several weeks is not what the American people elected them to do, RNC Chair writes

Ronna McDaniel is the second woman ever elected chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. She was elected as the state chairman from Michigan in February 2015. In her community of Northville, McDaniel has served on land planning and public safety committees and is actively involved in her local PTA. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)Senate Democrats' unprecedented filibuster of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court exposed the hypocrisy that has plagued their party for years. Through every step of the confirmation process, Democrats have shown they are more interested in playing political games than fulfilling their duty to the American people. But voters across the country made their voices heard, and Democrats must accept that they chose a Republican to choose our next Supreme Court justice.

Ronna McDaniel
Ronna McDaniel
Even in their own words, Senate Democrats' obstructionism on Judge Gorsuch's nomination was dangerous. In 2013, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats would "prefer the risk of up or down votes and majority rule, rather than the risk of continued total obstruction ... no matter who is in power." In fact, a number of Senate Democrats who supported the filibuster at some point in the last few years complained about the use of that very tactic. Their abrupt change of tune exhibits the kind of petty partisanship that the American people elected President Trump to eradicate.
The level of widespread, bipartisan support for Judge Gorsuch underscores just how qualified he is to serve on our nation's highest court, which begs the question: If the Democrats won't vote for Judge Gorsuch, then who could a Republican nominate that they would support?
    Ending the filibuster is a step in the right direction
    Ending the filibuster is a step in the right direction
    Throughout this process, former Gorsuch students and law clerks -- on both sides of the aisle -- have come forward to bear witness to his precise understanding of and respect for the law, as well as his upstanding integrity. So many who have worked with him speak of his humility, kindness, and wisdom. His outstanding character and credentials, highlighted by those who know him best, are further evidence of Judge Gorsuch's qualifications.
    The respect Judge Gorsuch has earned from fellow legal scholars is not only due to his strict adherence to the Constitution and mastery of the law, but also because of the accessible language he uses when writing legal opinions. His clear and concise style makes his legal opinions easy for all Americans to understand, which further illustrates why he is a great choice for people in every corner of the country.
    Read More
    During his tenure on the 10th Circuit, Judge Gorsuch participated in more than 2,700 cases. Of those cases, 97% were decided unanimously, and 99% of the time Judge Gorsuch was in the majority opinion. Democrats called for a mainstream nominee, and that is the very definition of mainstream.
    The type of political grandstanding we've seen from Senate Democrats over the last several weeks is not what the American people elected them to do.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    It is time for Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats to accept the results of last year's election. President Trump delivered on his promise to pick a mainstream conservative to be the next Supreme Court justice when he nominated Judge Gorsuch. Relitigating the results of the election ignores the will of the people and jeopardizes public confidence in our nation's highest court.
    Today Judge Gorsuch will become our next associate justice to the United States Supreme Court, a job for which he is immensely qualified. It is time for Democrats to let go of their sour grapes from the election and support the nominee the American people want on the Supreme Court.