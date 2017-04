Story highlights Ronna McDaniel: The level of widespread, bipartisan support for Judge Neil Gorsuch underscores just how qualified he is to serve on our nation's highest court

The type of political grandstanding we've seen from Senate Democrats over the last several weeks is not what the American people elected them to do, RNC Chair writes

Ronna McDaniel is the second woman ever elected chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. She was elected as the state chairman from Michigan in February 2015. In her community of Northville, McDaniel has served on land planning and public safety committees and is actively involved in her local PTA. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Senate Democrats' unprecedented filibuster of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court exposed the hypocrisy that has plagued their party for years. Through every step of the confirmation process, Democrats have shown they are more interested in playing political games than fulfilling their duty to the American people. But voters across the country made their voices heard, and Democrats must accept that they chose a Republican to choose our next Supreme Court justice.

Ronna McDaniel

Even in their own words, Senate Democrats' obstructionism on Judge Gorsuch's nomination was dangerous. In 2013, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats would "prefer the risk of up or down votes and majority rule, rather than the risk of continued total obstruction ... no matter who is in power." In fact, a number of Senate Democrats who supported the filibuster at some point in the last few years complained about the use of that very tactic. Their abrupt change of tune exhibits the kind of petty partisanship that the American people elected President Trump to eradicate.

The level of widespread, bipartisan support for Judge Gorsuch underscores just how qualified he is to serve on our nation's highest court, which begs the question: If the Democrats won't vote for Judge Gorsuch, then who could a Republican nominate that they would support?

Throughout this process, former Gorsuch students and law clerks -- on both sides of the aisle -- have come forward t o bear witness to his precise understanding of and respect for the law, as well as his upstanding integrity. So many who have worked with him speak of his humility, kindness, and wisdom. His outstanding character and credentials, highlighted by those who know him best, are further evidence of Judge Gorsuch's qualifications.

The respect Judge Gorsuch has earned from fellow legal scholars is not only due to his strict adherence to the Constitution and mastery of the law, but also because of the accessible language he uses when writing legal opinions. His clear and concise style makes his legal opinions easy for all Americans to understand, which further illustrates why he is a great choice for people in every corner of the country.

Read More