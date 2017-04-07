Bill Carter: Why O'Reilly could survive his scandal at Fox

Story highlights Bill Carter: Bill O'Reilly has long been the on-camera personification of the Fox ethos: older, alpha-male, conservative, white

(CNN) Bill O'Reilly is the signature star of the Fox News Channel — in so many ways. He has the biggest ratings, the biggest profile, and the longest track record of saying whatever he damn well wants and getting away with it.

It is, still, a reasonable question whether any of that will change, even as O'Reilly faces the biggest challenge of his long career to his status as big dog: a burgeoning advertiser boycott of his show in reaction to the report in The New York Times that he and his employers have shelled out $13 million to five different women to settle allegations of sexual harassment or verbal abuse against him.

After all, O'Reilly is still the most potent audience draw in cable news, with an average of almost 4 million viewers a night. That has -- until now -- resulted in the biggest pile of advertiser cash any cable news host has generated, well over $100 million every year. And he still has some rather big advocates in his corner -- not just Rupert Murdoch, the Fox boss. The President of the United States even saw fit to defend his friend Bill in comments Wednesday.

Having that voice speaking out on O'Reilly's behalf is likely to stiffen the backbone of anyone at Fox News getting the vapors over the advertiser exodus and the millions of ad dollars at stake. Any thought of removing O'Reilly from his nightly pulpit would almost surely invite blowback of atomic proportions from the host's fanbase, which dovetails tightly with the overall Fox News audience -- as well as the base that elected President Trump.

To dump O'Reilly, Fox News would likely have to undergo a conversion that would make St. Paul go green. Fox has, for its entire existence, metaphorically pounded its hairy chest and boasted of its unapologetically macho culture.

