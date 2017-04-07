Story highlights
- Hamilton vs. Vettel could define F1 2017
- German holds four world championships to Hamilton's three
- Mercedes won past three constructors' titles
(CNN)Will 2017 see a power shift in Formula One?
Last season was all about the indomitable Mercedes duo, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, battling it out for the championship.
But with Rosberg's retiring after his title triumph, Hamilton found himself with a new rival at the front of the grid during the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel backed up his team's preseason optimism by topping the podium in Melbourne, beating Hamilton into second place.
It begs the question, is Hamilton vs. Vettel the contest that will define this year's F1 season?
In terms of the numbers, it's difficult to separate the two drivers. Hamilton has won 32 races to Vettel's 29, while the German holds four world championship titles, one more than Hamilton.
In 2010, Vettel, then racing for Red Bull, beat Hamilton's record to become F1's youngest ever world champion by 164 days.
Ferrari hasn't won a constructor's championship since 2008, while Mercedes won all but two races last year on its way to clinching a third-straight crown.
It's been three years since Mercedes failed to win back-to-back grands prix, and Sunday's race in Shanghai could further challenge its reign of dominance.
Armed with the experience of Vettel and 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen, 2017 could be the year that Ferrari returns to its former glories.