Breaking News

Lucas di Grassi: 'Formula E has great momentum right now'

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 9:55 AM ET, Fri April 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lucas di Grassi celebrates at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after winning the Mexico City ePrix.
Photos:
Lucas di Grassi celebrates at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after winning the Mexico City ePrix.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
NextEV driver Oliver Turvey leads at the start of the Mexico ePrix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Photos:
NextEV driver Oliver Turvey leads at the start of the Mexico ePrix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Sebastien Buemi won the opening three races of the season but finished outside the points in Mexico.
Photos:
Sebastien Buemi won the opening three races of the season but finished outside the points in Mexico.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
Mexico&#39;s Esteban Gutierrez made his Formula E debut at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The ex-F1 driver didn&#39;t disappoint his home fans claiming a point with a 10th-place finish for his new team, Techeetah.
Photos:
Mexico's Esteban Gutierrez made his Formula E debut at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The ex-F1 driver didn't disappoint his home fans claiming a point with a 10th-place finish for his new team, Techeetah.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Jaguar Racing drivers Adam Carroll (pictured) and Mitch Evans also gained their first points in Formula E. Evans came home fourth while Northern Irishman Carroll was eighth.
Photos:
Jaguar Racing drivers Adam Carroll (pictured) and Mitch Evans also gained their first points in Formula E. Evans came home fourth while Northern Irishman Carroll was eighth.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Di Grassi celebrates on the podium after a stunning win. At one point di Grassi was running in last place but still managed to take the checkered flag. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;The race at Mexico showed what Formula E is all about -- on track and around the racing itself. The fans are amazing,&quot; di Grassi told CNN.
Photos:
Di Grassi celebrates on the podium after a stunning win. At one point di Grassi was running in last place but still managed to take the checkered flag.

"The race at Mexico showed what Formula E is all about -- on track and around the racing itself. The fans are amazing," di Grassi told CNN.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Celebrations on the Mexico podium where di Grassi was joined by Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne who finished second and Virgin Racing&#39;s Sam Bird.
Photos:
Celebrations on the Mexico podium where di Grassi was joined by Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne who finished second and Virgin Racing's Sam Bird.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
The Formula E drivers pose at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez before the Mexico City ePrix. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Formula E has a great momentum right now and I am sure it has a great future ahead,&quot; di Grassi says.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
The Formula E drivers pose at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez before the Mexico City ePrix.

"Formula E has a great momentum right now and I am sure it has a great future ahead," di Grassi says.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
mexico1mexico5mexico6mexico4mexico eprix carrollmexico7mexico3mexico2

Story highlights

  • Lucas di Grassi hails 'best ever' Formula E win
  • Di Grassi now second in drivers' championship
  • Formula E returns for Monaco ePrix in May

(CNN)It was a race to remember -- not just for the victor Lucas di Grassi but for Formula E as a sport.

Down and all but out of the Mexico City ePrix, di Grassi came back to claim an improbable win in one of the most thrilling races in the all-electric series' short history.
"The race at Mexico showed what Formula E is all about, on track and around the racing itself," di Grassi told CNN's Supercharged show.
    "Formula E has a great momentum right now and I am sure it has a great future ahead."

    'Perfect team'

    Read More
    Starting from 15th on the grid, di Grassi's task was made ever harder when he was forced to pit early for repairs after suffering rear wing damage on lap one.
    Returning to the track in last place, the Brazilian rolled the dice with an early switch of cars on lap 17 of the 45-lap race to leapfrog the field -- current battery technology means all drivers change cars mid-race.
    The move risked him running out of energy before the end of the race, but di Grassi clung on to notch the fifth win of his Formula E career.
    "This race, especially the second stint when I had much less energy per lap than my competitors, was the best of my Formula E career so far," di Grassi said.
    "Formula E is not only about racing and fighting on track, you need a perfect team behind you that does all the calculations and takes the right decisions.
    "As a driver you have to adapt your driving style and strategy to the amount of energy you have available."
    Simulators a virtual necessity in Formula E
    Simulators a virtual necessity in Formula E

      JUST WATCHED

      Simulators a virtual necessity in Formula E

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Simulators a virtual necessity in Formula E 01:53

    '90% frustration and 10% happiness'

    The 32-year-old's triumph has reignited the battle for the drivers' title with arch rival Sebastien Buemi.
    The Renault eDams driver won the first three races of the season but di Grassi's victory reduces his arrears to five points in the drivers' championship.
    The win was all the sweeter given the Brazilian's travails at the same track 12 months earlier.
    Di Grassi had celebrated atop the podium at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez only to be disqualified later after his car was found to be marginally underweight.
    "The worst feeling ever is when you win a race and afterwards someone comes up to you and says we have a problem," he says.
    Formula E: Jaguar Racing &#39;will be contenders&#39;
    Formula E: Jaguar Racing 'will be contenders'

      JUST WATCHED

      Formula E: Jaguar Racing 'will be contenders'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Formula E: Jaguar Racing 'will be contenders' 03:28
    "And when the problem is a very clear weight measurement there's not much you can do."
    That loss of 25 points ultimately cost di Grassi the 2015/16 drivers' title which Buemi won by just two points.
    "Racing is 90% frustration and 10% happiness -- it's a very tough sport," says di Grassi. "One person wins, 19 others lose, but we are kind of used to that."
    Di Grassi, who features on April's edition of Supercharged, can't wait for the racing to resume at next month's Monaco ePrix.
    "We will go there and try to get some more champagne," he says.
    Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
    "Although the points gap got a little closer after Mexico we must not forget that the Renault cars are the ones to beat. But we have shown again that we never give up and are ready to attack whenever we see the smallest chance."
    Supercharged's April show, which features di Grassi, Esteban Gutierrez, Mexico ePrix highlights and more, premieres on Saturday April 8 at 1930 GMT on CNN International